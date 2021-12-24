Weather report: Medak records 8 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Medak recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in the plains of the South region during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 on Thursday. According to the IMD bulletin, cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Adilabad and Medak districts.

The bulletin said the night temperatures in the State were below normal, ranging from -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius at one or two places. They were appreciably below normal by - 3.1 to –5 degrees Celsius at a few places and markedly below normal by - 5 degrees Celsius or less at one or two places.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad residents are likely to get relief from the cold weather conditions from December 24 to 29, with the IMD forecasting night temperatures ranging from 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. The forecast said while misty conditions will prevail on December 24, partly cloudy sky with haze will be experienced from December 25 to 29.