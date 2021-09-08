  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Weather report: Moderate rainfall predicted in Telangana for 3 days

Rainfall predicted in Telangana on September 9 and 10
x

Rainfall predicted in Telangana on September 9 and 10

Highlights

  • Rainfall predicted in Telangana on September 9 and 10
  • The weathermen said that the well marked low pressure area has been reduced to low-pressure

With the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on September 11, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Telangana for the next three days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weathermen said that the well marked low pressure area has been reduced to low-pressure and is moving away from the Telangana, becoming less mark. However, the trough from 3.1 kilometres to 5.8 kilometres from the sea-level is being continued, the IMD added.

The rainfall is predicted on September 9 and 10 at isolated parts of Telangana.

On the other hand, districts like Asifabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Jayashankar and Sangareddy witnessed light rainfall until today morning. Bodhan in Nizamabad has recorded the highest rainfall of 130 mm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X