Weather report: Moderate rainfall predicted in Telangana for 3 days

With the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on September 11, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Telangana for the next three days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



The weathermen said that the well marked low pressure area has been reduced to low-pressure and is moving away from the Telangana, becoming less mark. However, the trough from 3.1 kilometres to 5.8 kilometres from the sea-level is being continued, the IMD added.

The rainfall is predicted on September 9 and 10 at isolated parts of Telangana.

On the other hand, districts like Asifabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Jayashankar and Sangareddy witnessed light rainfall until today morning. Bodhan in Nizamabad has recorded the highest rainfall of 130 mm.