Weather report: Rains to lash Telangana for next 3 days

Telangana weather report: Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana for the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weathermen attributed the reason to the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal.



The weather centre also forecast heavy rains in Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Suryapet and Hanamkonda on Monday and Tuesday.



On the other hand, districts like Jagtial, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla witnessed heavy rainfall till 8 am on Monday. Korutla in Jagtial received the highest of 12.9 mm of rainfall followed by Puttapahad in Vikarabad at 11.5 cm, Doolmitta in Siddipet at 10.7 cm, Bacchanapeta in Jangaon at 9.9 cm, Mohammadabad in Mahabubnagar at 9.2 cm, Nustulapur in Karimnagar at 8.6 cm, Pentlam in Bhadradri at 8 cm.

