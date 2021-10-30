Weather report: Rains to lash Telangana for the next 48 hours

Rains will lash Telangana for the next 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The rainfall is due to the low -pressure in Bay of Bengal up to the coastal area of northern Andhra at 1,500 kilometres from sea level.



Due to the change in weather conditions, the state will witness the light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow, the IMD added.

On the other hand, Arli in Adilabad district has recorded the lowest temperature of 14.7 degree Celsius followed by 15.4 degree Celsius in Adilabad.