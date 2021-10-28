Weather report: Rains to lash Telangana this weekend

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Telangana during this weekend i.e. on October 30 and 31. The IMD attributed the reason to the flow of winds from north and north-east direction.



"Due to the flow of winds, dry weather conditions will be prevailed in the state on October 29 and the state would witness light to moderate rainfall on October 30 and 31," the weather department said.



It further added that the sky would be cloudy in the next 48 hours following which foggy weather conditions can be seen in the mornings in Hyderabad.



Across Telangana, the lowest temperature has been recorded by Kohir of Sangareddy district at 14 degree Celsius while Khammam recorded a highest of 34.8 degree Celsius, the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS) said.

