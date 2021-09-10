Weather report: Telangana to receive light showers in next 3 days

Light showers accompanied by thunderstorm are predicted in Telangana in the next three days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The rains are due to the trough over regions associated to East and Central Bay of Bengal at 7.6 kilometres from the sea-level.



"Due to the formation of trough, a low-pressure area is expected to be formed in the next 24 hours which will move towards Westwards directions intensifying into a depression in the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

On the other hand, rains in the state have been subsided and the people returned to their normal lives. However, the rain water in few regions have not receded troubling the residents. It is known that Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nizamabad received extreme rainfall in the last week.