Weather report: Thundershowers to continue for two days in Telangana

Weather report in Telangana: Rain or thundershowers will continue for two more days in the City, going by the IMD forecast on Wednesday which said they will occur towards evening or night. The outlook for May 22 and 23 is partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning. Partly cloudy sky with thundery development is forecast for May 24 and 25.

According to the IMD bulletin, the day temperatures during May 20 and 25 will go up to 38, 38, 39, 39, 39 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively. The City had a maximum temperature of 35.6 deg C on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, rain occurred at isolated places in Telangana, with Kampasagar, in Nalgonda district, recording one cm of rainfall. The bulletin said the State reported maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above at a few places, with highest of 41 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda. They were below normal in some parts and appreciably below normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some others.

The other day temperatures recorded in the State were: Adilabad 40.3, Medak & Ramagundam 39.6 each, Khammam 38.4, Bhadrachalam 38, Nizamabad 37.9, Mahbubnagar 37.3, Hanamkonda 37, Hyderabad 35.6, Dundigal 35.3, Hakimpet 34.6.