Webinar on Communication Skills today

Webinar on Communication Skills
Webinar on Communication Skills 

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad, School of Management studies of MBA Healthcare & Hospital Management will be orgainising a webinar on 'Communication Skills for Health Managers' on Saturday from 6 PM to 7 PM.

The Webinar will be headed by Neha Hassija, BA(Economics), PG in Development Communication. Diploma in Creative Writing, Head of Communications in LV Prasad Eye Institute. The Webinar will be moderated by MBA Healthcare and Hospital Management.

The University of Hyderabad had also a registration link for the people and enthusiasts to participate. One can enrol their names using this link http://forms.gle/yjmvrhsjZ1aFYXdW7.



