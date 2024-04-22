Live
Just In
Wedding party injured in road accident
Nagarkurnool: A wedding party met with a road accident in Nagar Kurnool district. The wedding took place yesterday near the bride's home from Nagar Kurnool. But today the bridegroom's reception ceremony was held in Shain Pally village of Bijinapalli mandal, so the relatives of the bride left for the groom's village in a Tufan vehicle.
A speeding RTC bus collided with a Typhoon vehicle at Mahadevanpet village of Bijinapally mandal. As a result, ten women in the wedding party in the vehicle were injured. Six women were seriously injured. Locals noticed them and took them to the district hospital in 108.
Madhavi Bhagya Kavitha Indira Divija Swati Venkatesh were among the injured. The members of the wedding party breathed a sigh of relief as no one was in serious danger. The members of the wedding party said that they will file a complaint at the police station about the incident.