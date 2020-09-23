Welfare of mother, children priority of Telangana government: MLA Anjaiah Yadav

Ranga Reddy: Nutrition Month has been celebrated as a part of Poshan Abhyan in Chegur on Wednesday. This programme was organised under the supervision of Shadnagar ICDS Project and MPP Priyanka Goud. The awareness programme is for general public to help understand the nutritional requirements from infants to geriatrics. The programme included demonstration of healthier recipes, nutrition charts and pep talks on healthy eating. The main aim behind this programme was to help people to choose wisely for better health.



On the occasion, the MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that the welfare of mothers and children is the objective of the government and he suggested that pregnant women, nursing mothers and adolescent girls should take nutritious food to maintain good health. KCR kits and Rs 12,000 are being given to the mothers, he added.

ZP Vice-chairman Ganesh, ICDS CDPO Nagamani, Supervisor Jyothi, Damodhar Reddy, Sarpanches Santhosh Veeral, Ranjinitha Virendhar Goud, Sandhya, MPDO Bal Reddy and others participated in this program.