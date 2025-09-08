'We’re for self-reliance, transparency, and tribal welfare'

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in the coal and minerals sector, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for energy security and sustainable development. In an exclusive interview with‘The Hans India’,Reddy outlined a series of reforms and initiatives taken up to boost production, ensure transparency, and safeguard the welfare of displaced communities. Addressing concerns over displacement in tribal regions due to coal and mineral block auctions, Reddy emphasised that the Ministry has mandated adherence to Resettlement and Rehabilitation (RR) policies of the respective state governments. “RR packages and infrastructure requirements are integrated into the auction process and made public in advance,” he said, while underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to ethical development. On the issue of low productivity and limited contribution to GDP from the sector, Reddy cited legacy challenges. “India’s coal is not of the highest grade, and our boilers were designed for imported coal,” he explained. Despite this, the domestic coal production has increased significantly, reducing reliance on imports. “We’re working to extend coal availability from the current 12–14 days to a more stable supply window,” he added. The Minister also highlighted technological advancements, including coal gasification initiatives announced in the Union Budget, and welcomed private sector participation. He pointed to improvements in mining surveillance, satellite monitoring, and state performance indices, which have fostered healthy competition among states. Responding to allegations of misappropriation of District Mineral Fund (DMF) resources - particularly in Chhattisgarh and Telangana - Reddy clarified that new regulations prevent political interference.

“DMF is now headed by the District Collector, and funds must be spent within a 25 km radius of the mining site,” he said, citing misuse of Singareni Collieries funds in the past in Siddipet as an example. Reddy criticized the previous BRS government’s rationale for demanding allocation of coal blocks, saying that coal block auctions follow a uniform national policy. “Whether it’s Coal India or private players, all must compete transparently in auctioning of the coal blocks,” he said, mentioning his role in facilitating a block allocation for Singareni in Odisha’s Mahanadi Collieries.

On the critical minerals front, Reddy expressed optimism about exploration efforts for lithium in Chhattisgarh and gallium in Assam, praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s proactive leadership. Kishan Reddy opined that the initiatives in the coal and mines sector reflects the Ministry’s multi-pronged approach—balancing industrial growth, environmental responsibility, and regional equity—as it steers India’s mining future.