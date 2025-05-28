Whistleblowers expose rampant quackery in wellness, cosmetic industry

Hyderabad: A group of whistleblowers, including Purnima Mandava, advocate Hanumanth Rao, public analyst Srinu, and evidence presenter Pawan, exposed the alarming rise of quackery and medical misrepresentation in the wellness and cosmetic sector in Telangana.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the speakers presented evidence of fake doctorates, impersonation through media branding, and procedures being performed by unqualified technicians instead of certified medical professionals. A widely circulated video involving actor Ali – misled by someone falsely claiming to be a doctor – was cited as a key example. They emphasised how unchecked media promotion and the false use of medical titles have endangered public safety and created mass confusion.

The speakers also highlighted misleading GST billing practices and detailed how end-to-end cosmetic and wellness procedures are often conducted by unqualified individuals in the absence of medical oversight. Concerns were raised about the use of social media influencers to discredit whistleblowers and silence public criticism. Legal action, including Public Interest Litigations (PILs) and complaints under broadcasting and consumer protection laws, is being planned.

This citizen-led initiative is supported by professionals from diverse fields – doctors, entrepreneurs, IIT and IIM alumni, tax experts, and public health advocates. The group stressed that this is not a business rivalry, but a collective effort in the public interest to restore ethics and accountability in the wellness and cosmetic industry.

They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting consumers and challenging unsafe practices carried out under the guise of medical expertise.