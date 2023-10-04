  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Why KTR perturbed over Modi revealing secret: Aruna

Why KTR perturbed over Modi revealing secret: Aruna
x
Highlights

Nizamabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday asked why was CM KCR's son and minister KT Rama Rao taking it with a pinch of salt when PM...

Nizamabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday asked why was CM KCR's son and minister KT Rama Rao taking it with a pinch of salt when PM Modi revealed the secret of his father's wish to join the NDA and handing over reins of the government to him. ‘It is a shame on part of KTR to claim KCR is a fighter. KCR means "Kalwakuntla Cheater Rao," she warned KTR against making inappropriate and baseless comments against Modi, and said, "we will bury BRS soon."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X