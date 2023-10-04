Why KTR perturbed over Modi revealing secret: Aruna

Nizamabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday asked why was CM KCR's son and minister KT Rama Rao taking it with a pinch of salt when PM Modi revealed the secret of his father's wish to join the NDA and handing over reins of the government to him. ‘It is a shame on part of KTR to claim KCR is a fighter. KCR means "Kalwakuntla Cheater Rao," she warned KTR against making inappropriate and baseless comments against Modi, and said, "we will bury BRS soon."