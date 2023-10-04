Live
- Superdry brand to accelerate growth in India with new IP Joint Venture
- Netflix plans to again raise prices of its services
- NDRF rescues 7 people in Sikkim following flash flood-like situation after cloudburst
- Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-driven Reality Labs: Report
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
Just In
Why KTR perturbed over Modi revealing secret: Aruna
Highlights
Nizamabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday asked why was CM KCR's son and minister KT Rama Rao taking it with a pinch of salt when PM...
Nizamabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday asked why was CM KCR's son and minister KT Rama Rao taking it with a pinch of salt when PM Modi revealed the secret of his father's wish to join the NDA and handing over reins of the government to him. ‘It is a shame on part of KTR to claim KCR is a fighter. KCR means "Kalwakuntla Cheater Rao," she warned KTR against making inappropriate and baseless comments against Modi, and said, "we will bury BRS soon."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS