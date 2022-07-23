Wild boar creates ruckus at Yadadri

Yadadri: Panic triggered aftwer a wild boar created ruckus near the temple of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Saturday afternoon. The wild boar entered the hill from the side of the queue lines.

The wild boar then reached near West Gopuram when the devotees and the temple staff chased it.

The animal tried to attack the devotees while they were coming out after having darshan of Swamy.

The staff of the temple showed sticks to the boar led to move back to the east side of the Raja Gopuram and passed over the Q Complex.

SPF personnel, temple personnel and devotees went around catching the wild boar.

The wild boar, which had already run fast, fell down on the stairs next to Vishnu Pushkarini and died while jumping from the top of Q complex. The dead wild boar was handed over to local pig catchers.

Later, the priests conducted Laghu Samprokshana in the Tiru streets of the temple.