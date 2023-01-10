Will be at people's service till last breath: Palair MLA

Khammam: Amid the growing uncertainty in the political atmosphere of the district, Palari MLA Kandala Upender Reddy celebrated his birthday in grand note here in the district. A large number of followers, party workers among others participated in the programme. The MLA participated in the event and later distributed sweets after cutting the cake.

Speaking at the programme, MLA Upender Reddy said that he will be at the service of the people till his last breath. The birthday celebrations by Kandala Upender Reddy was also part of the political posturing and a sign that the MLA is trying to prove his strength in the constituency.

Palair is one of the three State Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district. It was very hot seat in the district with a number of party leaders ready to contest for the seat from hear. The sitting MLA Kandala was elected from here on a Congress ticket and later joined the BRS.

After the defeat in 2018 election, former Minister and BRS leader Tummla Nageswara Rao had also announced that he will be contesting from Palair in upcoming polls. On other side, the YSRTP party founder YS Sharmila also announced she will contest from here in coming polls. The CPM State secretary Thammineni had also set his sight on the Palair seat for next elections.