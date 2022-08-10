Will be dealt with by concerned courts, rules HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave its order that the Osmania University land case will be dealt with by the respective courts in accordance with the law.

The high court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, heard the taken up public interest litigation filed by Poladi Ramana Rao, post-doctoral fellow, Osmania University, seeking to call for remarks and records from the State government and the concerned authorities regarding their inaction during Covid lock down in protecting lands of the varsity.

Taking undue advantage, some land-grabbers and land sharks have encroached the OU lands. The same was reported in daily newspapers that around 8,000 sq yards has been encroached. The petitioner requested the court to issue necessary directions to the authorities to survey the entire OU lands and take steps to realise them.

Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad submitted a report to the court about the land and status report of pending cases in different courts. He informed the court that M/s Tulasi Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, represented by its secretary, New Nallakunta, itself accepted before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Nampally, under Section 164 CrPC, that they do not own this particular land. The society has done absolute fraud. The society cannot assert an Inch of property in the OU land, Prasad asserted.

Chief Justice Bhuyan opined that this matter pertains to civil court and will be decided on its merits.

Prasad informed the bench that the charge-sheet has been filed by the Amberpet police in the ACMM Court and five persons were named as accused in the fraud.

After hearing A-G's contention, the bench opined that at this juncture it is not proper to continue further proceedings in the matter and leave it to the respective courts, i.e., civil, criminal, to deal with the matter in accordance with the law. The bench gave liberty to all and defence shall be available to all parties in the matter. The court disposed of the matter with no costs.