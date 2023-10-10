Will besiege Gandhi bhavan

Mahabubnagar: Kumbham Shivakumar, senior Congress leader from Narayanpet district, has fervently demanded the Congress ticket for the constituency. He made this plea during a gathering of Congress party workers at the District Congress Committee office in Narayanpet on Monday.

Addressing the party workers, Shivakumar stressed the importance of choosing winning candidates for the upcoming elections. He urged the party leadership, both at the state and central levels, to carefully consider the candidates’ winning prospects before awarding them the party ticket. He warned that selecting candidates with a history of electoral losses would not only yield no benefits but also damage the party’s reputation and erode public trust.

The meeting saw enthusiastic support from a multitude of activists, block and Mandal leaders, and members of party-affiliated organisations from across the constituency. They voiced their endorsement of Shivakumar’s candidature, citing his two-decade-long commitment to serving the people of Narayanpet. Many believed that nominating Shivakumar would ensure a strong contest in the upcoming elections, contrasting with the risk of fielding candidates unfamiliar to the constituency.

Reminding that TPCC president Revanth Reddy echoed these sentiments, Shivakumar emphasised that the party’s survival in the district depended on the selection of winning candidates and their adherence to electoral promises.

Some Congress activists went further, issuing a warning that they would resign from the party and support Shivakumar Reddy as an independent candidate if the party failed to make a suitable decision regarding the Narayanpet Assembly ticket. Shivakumar and his supporters concluded the gathering with a stern ultimatum, threatening to besiege Gandhi Bhavan with hundreds of activists unless a decision regarding the Narayanpet Assembly ticket was reached promptly.

The event featured the participation of various block and mandal Presidents, including Shiva Reddy, Sudhakar, MD Gaus, Sivakumar, Vidyasagar Goud, Kotla Ravinder Reddy, Bal Reddy, Councillor MD Saleem, Likhi Raghu, Raji Reddy, Khaja, Yusuf Taj, Mahimud Qureshi, Ravi Naik, Sudhakar Reddy, Sampath, Yadav Kumar, Bandi Gopal Reddy, Jaleel, Bandi Anand, and others. They collectively rallied behind Kumbham Shivakumar’s quest for the Congress ticket in Narayanpet.