Will contest from Kamareddy with Congress ticket, says Azharuddin

Former cricketer and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Azharuddin stated that he would contest the next Assembly elections from the Kamareddy constituency if the party high command gives him a ticket.

The TPCC working president attended a job mela organised under the auspices of Madan Mohan Rao Trust in Kamareddy on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he accused the BJP-led Central government and the TRS government of cheating the unemployed. Azharuddin said that if Congress comes to power in the country, the public sector institutions will be strengthened.



"We are working to bring the Congress party back to power in the country and in the State of Telangana," he said. Azharuddin also said that he would compete from anywhere as per the superior orders. He urged the youth not to lose hope and called upon them to get rid of the anti-democratic government.