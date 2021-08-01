Will fulfill everything on my wish list: MLA Bhagath Kumar

Halia (Nagarjuna Sagar): Nagarjuna Sagar Constituency MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a practical politician, who has been giving equal importance to welfare and development activities.



In a special interview with The Hans India, MLA Bhagath shared his feelings on the functioning of the government and also explained the progress of the ongoing works and future action plan for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar in all fronts. He informed that implementation of the promises given during Sagar by-election by CM KCR was started in the constituency and will be completed at the earliest.

Conducting review meeting on the progress of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency reflects CM KCR's commitment for its development, he noted.

The MLA stated that he is going to put a few new proposals before the CM for his consideration in the interest of the constituency. His wish list includes introducing BSc Agriculture course in Agriculture Research Center at Kampasagar, which has sufficient infrastructure to run the course; two mini lift irrigation schemes in Gurrampodu mandal to provide irrigation facility to barren lands; construction of 2 BHK houses in available five acres government land in Anumula mandal; sanctioning of necessary funds for the construction of stadium in Halia municipal limits; and sanctioning of funds for construction of bridge roads for villages that have been facing problems during rainy season.

Bhagath exuded confidence that he will develop Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in all aspects with the help of CM KCR, IT Minister IT KT Rama Rao and District Minister G Jagadish Reddy. 'The CM is striving hard for the development of the State in all aspects and giving new lease of life to caste-based professions through various welfare schemes. Almost all sections of people of the society are getting benefits from one or another scheme being implemented by the State government,' he added.

Stating that the State government's Dalit Bandhu scheme will empower Dalits in all aspects, the MLA alleged that the baseless comments of Opposition parties on the scheme were ridiculous and politically motivated. He advised the leaders of Opposition parties to play constructive role to win the hearts of the people instead of making baseless comments on people friendly TRS government.