Will 'outsider' YS Sharmila impact Telangana politics?

Jubilee Hills: The plans by YS Sharmila to enter Telangana politics came as a surprise, leaving all major players in the State guessing on what impact it may have on their prospects in 2023 Assembly elections. Sister of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she is the first leader from AP after TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to dabble in Telangana politics since its formation in 2014. She is planning to float a party.

Her intention has puzzled all, as both the YSRCP, led by her brother, and TDP have become almost inactive in Telangana. As the YSRCP has distanced itself from her move, political observers say it will be a herculean task for her to float and sustain a party.

Sharmila believes that there is scope for a new player in Telangana politics. She plans to hold meetings to know ground realities and understand the situation before announcing her next course of action.

Political analysts say she may not find many takers for 'Rajanna Rajyam,' as the TRS claims to be spending a whopping Rs 40,000 crore every year on welfare schemes, many of which were launched by YSR, who was CM of undivided AP between 2004 and 2009.

Several leaders cutting across party lines have already reacted to the development to say that there is no role for an "outsider" in Telangana. Analyst P Raghava Reddy pointed out many in Telangana still believe that YSR was the hurdle in the formation of a separate State. The agitation for Telangana picked momentum after YSR's death in a helicopter crash in 2009.

What is more baffling is that Sharmila initiated steps to foray in Telangana politics despite her brother advising her against it. The YSRCP leadership gave up the idea of reviving the party in Telangana in view of ground realities, including the dispute between two Telugu States over irrigation projects. It is not clear what stand she will take on the contentious projects.

The timing of her move also sparked intense speculations in political circles. Opposition BJP and Congress took no time to blame CM KCR while the ruling party maintained that there is no alternative to it.

"There's a clear possibility that both KCR and Jagan have sponsored this new party with pre-emptive political designs," said BJP spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao. Political analyst Raghava Reddy too feels that Sharmila's party could be an attempt to attract powerful Reddy community towards her and in the process, split the pro-Congress vote.