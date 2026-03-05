Mahila Cong stages protest over Epstein files

Bhubaneswar: Members of the women’s wing of Congress on Tuesday staged protests in different parts of Odisha, demanding the removal of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri over his alleged links to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Mahila Congress activists, led by its State president Minakshi Bahinipati, staged demonstrations here before the party office holding posters, banners, and party flags. They also organised a signature campaign to press for their demand. They were seen wearing T-shirts with “The PM is compromised” printed on them.

Following instructions from the All India Mahila Congress, protests were organised in every district of Odisha on Tuesday, Bahinipati said.

“The entire world is shocked that the horrific stories of sexual exploitation of small girls come from the Epstein files. Union minister Puri has been named in the files. We demand his removal from the Union Cabinet,” the Congress leader demanded.

She also alleged that the Union government has not allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak about the Epstein files on the floor of Parliament.