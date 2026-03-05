Nurses in Kerala on strikes, demanding Rs 40K min wage

Thiruvananthapuram: A section of nurses working in private hospitals in Kerala began a strike on Wednesday, demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000 and implementation of various pending assurances without further delay.

The strike was called by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also organised a march to the secretariat here as part of the protest.

According to the protesting nurses, their salary was last revised in 2018 and has since become inadequate in view of the rising cost of living. Though the state government had issued orders for a salary hike in 2023 following a protest under the aegis of the UNA, it has not been effectively implemented so far, they alleged.