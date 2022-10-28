Will rehash GST: Rahul Gandhi

Mahbubnagar: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if the party comes to power at the Centre, there would be a revisit of GST (goods and services tax) regime.

Addressing a gathering at Manyamkonda in Mahbubnagar district as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Rahul Gandhi alleged that the existing faulty GST regime and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's demonetisation in 2016 ruined small and medium businesses in the country.

"When our government assumes power in Delhi, we will revisit GST and there will be only one tax (slab) not five (slabs)," he said.

The Congress leader promised that if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, the Forest Rights Act would be implemented in toto for the benefit of Adivasis.

Dubbing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the 'rajah' of the state, Rahul Gandhi said KCR's motto is to grab land and money of the people of Telangana. He alleged that the BJP and TRS work in tandem and the latter supports all the Bills introduced by the NDA government in Parliament.

He said both were indulging in horse trading and toppling democratically-elected governments in the country. "Both BJP and TRS are our enemies and we will expose them and their wrong policies. In Telangana, our main Opposition is TRS," he said.

Earlier in a press meet, AICC member and former minister Jairam Ramesh said the TRS was under wrong impression that it would emerge as a strong alternative to the BJP. That is not possible without the support of the Congress party, he added.