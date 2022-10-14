Will walk on barefoot until KCR assume charge as CM for 3rd time: Satyavati Rathod

Hyderabad: Minister Satyavati Rathod wanted the TRS to regain power. She made a shocking decision. As long as KCR is not sworn in as chief minister for the third time, the minister has vowed to walk barefoot. On the podium where the announcement of the 10% reservation for tribal members was made, she apparently stopped wearing slippers. As a tribal child and on behalf of the tribal people, Minister Satyavati Rathod expressed her desire for CM KCR to reclaim his position as chief minister.

Satyavati Rathod declared that she wouldn't put slippers back on her feet until the state's assembly elections were completed. She made the decision because she respected and admired KCR. She has revealed how CM KCR trusted a tribal woman and gave opportunity to serve the people. Minister Satyavati claimed that the decision was solely her own.