- Sabarimala darshan getting tougher day-by-day; here is the best route to reach temple Sannidanam
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
Win or lose, I serve people: Saidireddy
Nalgonda: Winning and losing in elections is natural. Sanampudi Saidireddy, former MLA of Huzurnagar, said he would work for the people no matter he wins or loses. BRS party leaders and workers were advised to respect the public verdict, work well and get closer to the people.
He said he would always stand by the people and be their midst. He said his life was dedicated to public service, adding that the people of Huzurnagar constituency had given him an opportunity to serve them and take up many development programmes in the constituency. Saidireddy asked the party leaders to always be available to the workers and inform him of any problems they face. He expressed special thanks to everyone who stood by his side through thick and thin.