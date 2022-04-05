Wipro Consumer Care inaugurates its factory in Telangana 

Hyderabad: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting inaugurated its new factory in Maheshwaram, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Industries Minister K TRama Rao and Founder Chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji inaugurated the facility. Telangana's Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan and CEO of Wipro Consumer Care Vineet Agrawal were present on this occasion.

Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction of the facility in 2018 with the acquisition of 30 acres of land at Maheshwaram. The company has invested Rs. 300 crores in the facility.

Ministers @KTRTRS, @SabithaindraTRS along with @Wipro Group Founder Chairman Sri Azim Premji inaugurated Wipro manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram. pic.twitter.com/xPYAwSSq4R — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 5, 2022

At the current facility, the company produces Santoor soaps andSoftouch fabric conditioners. It will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash. It has invested in a state-of-the-art soap finishing line that runs on the highest speed of 700 Nos of soap /minute. In addition, the company has four more soap finishing lines.



The Company has invested in an advanced effluent treatment plant to ensure zero liquid discharge and backward integration processes to soap by way of setting up a fatty acid and glycerine distillation & soap noodle-making plant.

Commenting on this latest manufacturing facility in India, Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "At this facility, we have created direct and indirect employment of about 900 people, over 90% of employees are locals and about 15% of employees are women. We have a Crèche facility that can accommodate over 50 kids in daycare to support working mothers to join our workforce. We have a strong local vendor base around our factory that has created employment for the local community. Santoor is the No 1 Soap brand in Telangana and ranks No 2 nationally."

Elaborating on the facility, Anil K Raina, COO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "We have an advanced technology boiler which runs on agro waste-based fuel. This adds to our cleaner and greener operation approach. We have also invested in future expansion plans in manufacturing of handwash, talcum powder, body lotion etc. apart from setting up of soap development centre on our premises."

Agrawal thanked Government and local administration for the whole-hearted support given to set up the state-of-the-art facility. "Telangana has a very progressive and forward-thinking government and is investor-friendly. We are grateful for the support received," he said.

Wipro Consumer Care's key brands in India include Santoor (a toilet soap brand with extensions in personal care), Softouch (Fabric conditioner), Chandrika (an ayurvedic toilet soap brand), Yardley (a luxury toiletry brand), Safewash (liquid detergent), Maxkleen (a germ kill surface and floor cleaner brand), Giffy (a dishwashing brand), Enchanteur (a female toiletry brand), and Garnet (a LED lighting brand).