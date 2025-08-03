With 101 Bullocks and Pots of Krishna Water, Jallapuram Villagers Pray for Rain in Unique Ritual

Gadwal: In a heartfelt display of devotion and desperation, farmers from Jallapuram village in Manavapad mandal have performed a unique and rare ritual to appease Varuna, the Rain God, seeking relief from the prolonged dry spell affecting the region. The residents hope their prayers will not only bring rain to their village but also bless the entire state of Telangana with prosperity.

As part of this traditional and symbolic event, a grand procession involving 101 bullocks (oxen) was carried out to the banks of the Krishna River. Each bullock was decorated ceremoniously, forming a massive and visually striking procession that drew the attention of neighboring villages. From the Krishna River, the villagers collected 101 pots of holy water, treating it as a sacred offering to the deities in their village temples.

With devotional songs on their lips and hope in their hearts, the villagers chanted prayers and sang verses imploring the Rain God to end his silence and bless them with life-giving rain. Their songs carried emotional pleas such as, "O Rain God, please forgive us and shower your mercy. Our crops have dried up, and we are all looking toward the sky in hope."

Upon returning to the village, the collected river water was used to perform ritual ablutions (abhishekams) to the idols in all the local temples. This was done as a mark of devotion and to spiritually cleanse the atmosphere, believed to invoke divine blessings.

The villagers said this ritual is part of an age-old tradition followed in times of severe drought. But what made this occasion special was the scale and coordination of the event—101 bullocks and 101 water pots—symbolizing unity, community effort, and deep reverence for natural forces.

Local farmers, many of whom are facing crop failures due to lack of rainfall, participated in large numbers. The elderly shared that such customs were observed even by their forefathers during times of agrarian crisis, often followed by good rainfall.

This spiritual initiative underscores the resilience and faith of rural Telangana’s farming communities, who turn to traditional customs for hope and intervention during testing times. With the Kharif season underway, the entire region now eagerly awaits the rains, praying that the divine responds to their earnest calls.