Live
- Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Kannauj, names Tej Pratap Yadav as candidate
- Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for medical consultation
- BJP unveils Odia version of poll manifesto
- Hearing in defamation case against Rahul now on May 2
- Congress announces candidates for 28 more Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh
- Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP's Hyderabad LS seat candidate
- Earth Day: India's GoodEnough Energy aims to cut 5 million tons CO2 emissions/year
- Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent
- Markets sustain winning streak; Sensex jumps over 560 points, Nifty tops 22,300-level
- WBSSC to move SC against Calcutta HC’s order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs
Just In
Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP's Hyderabad LS seat candidate
Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police for hugging BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate K. Madhavi Latha.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police for hugging BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate K. Madhavi Latha.
In a video, widely circulated on social media, ASI Uma Devi of Saidabad Police Station was seen shaking hands with Madhavi Latha and hugging her.
The police officer in uniform was on duty when the BJP leader was campaigning in an area under the limits of Saidabad Police Station.
The Police Commissioner suspended the police officer for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
Madhavi Latha stirred a row last week with her alleged provocative gesture of shooting an imaginary arrow at a mosque during a procession taken out on Ram Navami.
Police booked her for hurting the religious sentiments of a community through her provocative gesture.
The case was lodged against her at Begum Bazar Police Station on a complaint by one Shaik Imran.
She has been booked under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act.