Woman booked for ‘sexually assaulting minor boy’
A 28-year-old woman has been booked under the POCSO Act for “sexually assaulting” a minor boy, police said on Saturday.
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman has been booked under the POCSO Act for “sexually assaulting” a minor boy, police said on Saturday. The woman, who worked as a maid and lived in the servant quarters where the teenage boy and his mother also lived, is accused of luring the boy, sexually assaulting him, and later threatening him, police added.
The boy’s mother lodged a complaint against the woman, based on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police official at Jubilee Hills Police Station said.
The woman has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.
