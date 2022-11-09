Woman dies hours after taking injection from RMP in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a shocking incident, a woman died hours after she was given an injection by RMP (Registered Medical Practioner) Venkatesh at Lenin Nagar village in Komuravelly Mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday.



According to her family members, the victim Dasari Swarnalatha (29) suffering from a cold and cough for a couple of days had approached the RMP on Monday evening. He administered an injection besides prescribing some medicines. However, she had suffered from vomiting and fell unconscious on Tuesday morning.

When Swaranalatha's husband Nagesh called Venkatesh, he has suggested him to take her to Government General Hospital in Sididpet. However, she died before they reached the hospital.

The irate family members had brought the body to Venkatesh's home and staged a protest. Venkatesh, who was absconding since then, was not reachable even on phone. Nagesh has lodged a complaint against Venkatesh at Komuravelly Police station.