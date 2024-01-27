Live
Woman drinks 2 litres of sesame oil in seconds
The incident took place on Friday night at Narnoor Kamdev Jatara in Utnoor Agency of Adilabad District
Adilabad: In a shocking incident, a woman drank two liters of sesame oil in seconds. The incident took place on Friday night at Narnoor Kamdev Jatara in Utnoor Agency of Adilabad District. This fair, which is celebrated by the tribal tribes, started with the pujas of the tribe. As part of this, Adapaduchu Mesram Nagubai Chandu (52) of Todasam clan drank two liters of sesame oil.
It is customary to drink sesame oil in the fair. A woman advancing in the status of Aadapaduchu has to drink sesame oil in this fair for three consecutive years. This is the second time in a row that Chandu from Koddepur village of Javita taluka in Maharashtra is drinking oil. Thodasam people believe that drinking this oil will do good.
