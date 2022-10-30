Woman gives birth to baby at Peddapalli railway station

Peddapalli: A pregnant woman travelling on Yashwanthpur Dhanapur special express train developed labour pains and gave birth to a baby boy in the 108 Ambulance on the premises of the railway station. The incident took place at Peddapalli railway station in the early hours of Sunday.



According to the sources, the woman identified as Anitha Devi travelling along with her family members on the train running between Bangalore to Benaras. When the train reached near Peddapalli railway station, the woman suffered labour pains and the passengers and her family members informed the officials.

The railway officials informed the Peddapalli station manager and halted the train at the station. The station manager kept an ambulance ready to shift her to the nearby hospital but she gave birth to a baby boy in the ambulance. Later, she was shifted to the government hospital in Peddapalli.