Woman Killed in Tiger Attack in Komaram Bheem District

Komaram Bheem District was shaken by a tragic tiger attack that claimed the life of a woman. The incident occurred near Village Number 11 in Kagaznagar Mandal, where the victim, More Lakshmi, a resident of Gannaram, succumbed to her injuries following the attack.

Distressed family members of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Kagaznagar Forest Office, demanding justice and immediate action from the authorities.

Forest officials have launched efforts to locate the tiger and ensure public safety in the area. This incident underscores the pressing issue of human-wildlife conflict in the region, with calls for enhanced protective measures and better coexistence strategies.