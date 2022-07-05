Woman involved in many theft cases held, Jewelery worth Rs 27.50L seized

Nizamabad: District Police Commissioner Nagaraju on Tuesday informed that a woman accused of serial theft was arrested by the Armor police on Monday and 55 tolas of gold jewelery was seized from her possession.

Police Commissioner who held a press conference at Nizamabad police headquarters on Tuesday said that the thief identified as Basanaboina Yadalakshmi was involved in 13 cases of theft and cases were also registered against her on the same within the limits of Armor police station.

Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju said that Basanaboina Yadalakshmi lives in her native Nizamabad town. Nagaraju also said that the accused was involved in many theft cases in the past as well. The police commissioner added that the woman used to target the RTC buses going from Nizamabad towards Nirmal at the RTC bus stand and steal the luggage bags and handbags of the passengers during rush hours. The CP said that their investigation revealed that some of the stolen jewelery was pawned in "Manapuram" Finance and "UCO Bank". He informed that the value of the gold ornaments seized from the accused is about Rs 27 lakh 50 thousand. On this occasion, he appreciated the police personnel who solved the case.

CP Nagaraju congratulated Armor SHO Suresh Babu, Inspectors Pradeep Kumar and Srikanth ID and staff.