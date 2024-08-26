Woman Killed, Father Injured in Accident Near Hyderabad Begumpet Metro Station

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck near Begumpet Metro station on Monday when a woman was killed and her father was seriously injured in a road accident. The incident occurred when a tempo vehicle collided with their motorcycle.

The victim, identified as Prasanna, died at the scene of the accident. Her father, Shankar Rao, who was critically injured, was on his way to a hospital at the time. Shankar Rao, an SPF Sub-Inspector, resides in Manuguru, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Following the collision, traffic on the Begumpet-Punjagutta stretch was severely disrupted, with congestion extending for up to a kilometer as emergency services attended the scene and cleared the wreckage.

Authorities are investigating the accident to determine the cause and responsibility. The incident has highlighted concerns over road safety in the area.