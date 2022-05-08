Woman murders father over property dispute

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly hacked her father to death. The incident took place in Kamareddy on Sunday. The woman identified as Rajeshwari the second daughter of Pochaiah has been forcing him to divide and property and handover to the siblings.

Pochaiah has been reluctant in handing over the property to daughters. On the unfortunate day, Rajeshwari put up heated argument with Pochaiah on the same and in fit of rage hit Pochaiah on his head with stick on head. It is said that Pochaiah died on spot wafter he sustained severe injuries on head. Police reached the spot after locals complaint. The deceased was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem and have taken Rajeshwari into the custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.