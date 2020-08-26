Woman technician at Niloufer Hospital dies of coronavirus

A woman outsourcing technician at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad who was infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. She was identified as Madhulatha (35).

Madhulatha was an EEG (Electroencephalogram) technician in the radiology department of Niloufer hospital. She was tested positive for the virus a few days ago and admitted to Gandhi Hospital along with her husband who also found to be infected with the virus.

On Tuesday evening, her health condition deteriorated at Gandhi Hospital and breathed her last.

The death of the technician triggered panic among those who are working at the hospitals in various wings. Following Madhulatha's death, the medical community appealed to the government to set up guidelines on compensating health care workers including those who are working on contract and outsourcing basis in state-run hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Jagtial additional superintendent of police Dakshina Murthy died of coronavirus. Murthy who actively participated in the relief measures in flood-hit Warangal district admitted to hospital a few days ago where he tested positive for coronavirus.