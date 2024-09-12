Women Congress leaders show footwear to Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: Sharply reacting to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s remarks over the issue of defections, Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd chairperson Bandru Shobha Rani has shown the footwear to the MLA.

Addressing a press conference, Shobha Rani, along with other women leaders of the Congress party, expressed her anguish against the way the BRS was playing politics by bringing in women in every aspect. She said that if the Huzurabad MLA was seriously considering sending sarees and bangles to some politician, it has to be their own party president, K Chandrashekar Rao.

Shobha Rani accused the BRS of surviving by poaching leaders from other parties and asked the MLA to go through the history of BRS leadership and to know the roots of KCR's political elevation. While urging the women’s commission to take up the issue suo moto and seeking his suspension as MLA, she cautioned Kaushik Reddy to watch his mouth before speaking on women-related issues.