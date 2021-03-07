Women's day 2021: Telangana government declares holiday for female employees tomorrow

Telangana government on Sunday declared a special holiday for the female employees in the state on the occasion of International Women's day 2021 tomorrow. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar passed orders on the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana state is at the forefront in the welfare of the women and is working centering the women empowerment. "The role of the women is crucial in the development and if they are given an opportunity, women make wonders," he said.

For the welfare of the women, the state government has established SHE teams, KCR kit, pensions for widowed women and elderly women, Shaadi Mubaaraq, KCR kit, wage hike for Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Also, to promote Hyderabad as a business destination for women entrepreneurship, the government launched We-Hub.