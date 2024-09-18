Women’s Fed building demolished for laying road

Wanaparthy: About 30% of the Women’s Federation building in the second ward of Pebbair town within the municipality limits was demolished on Tuesday to make way for a road. The local residents criticised the civic body for the demolition, questioning why a community space was being destroyed for road laying.

Members of the Women’s Federation brought the issue to the attention of State Planning Board’s vice-chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy, who visited the location to inspect the site. Reddy advised them to bring the issue to the attention of authorities. The members reportedly filed a complaint with the district collector. The residents expressed their displeasure, questioning why a government asset like the WF building, which was in good condition, had to be destroyed for the sake of a road.