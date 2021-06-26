Won't give even a single drop of rightful share of Krishna water to AP: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Gadwal: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy spewed fire against the Andhra Pradesh government and it's Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking up illegal irrigation projects on Krishna River.

After inaugurating Rythu Vedika complex in Revally mandal in the district on Friday, he warned the AP government and its leadership that goondaism, dadagiri and bulldozing of Central Water Board and Krishna River Board laws will not be tolerated any more.

The Minister reminded the Andhra leadership that, now Telangana is a new State, and unlike in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, they cannot do whatever they like to loot the rightful share of Telangana waters.

The Minister alleged that both Congress during its tenure in united Andhra Pradesh and the BJP, now in power at the Centre, adopting step motherly attitude towards Telangana people and the State's welfare. Because of their high handedness and carelessness, today the region was left underdeveloped, he added. "Enough is enough, we will not let a single drop of rightful share of Krishan water to go to Andhra Pradesh and will fight until we attain our rightful share," Niranjan Reddy said.

Slamming at the BJP and Congress parties, the Agriculture Minister said that both the parties have done utmost damage to Telangana. While the Congress leaders, who were shedding crocodile tears and crying loud at the AP government's illegal projects, are the ones, who had supported illegal projects when their government was in power during united Andhra Pradesh. He questioned the AP government to show permanent allocation of water from Krishna River basin by the Central Water Board and the Krishna River Board Management. The AP government was given temporary water allocations only for drinking purpose through Telugu Ganga project, but now the AP government, taking it as a pretext, was trying to divert the rightful share of Telangana waters.

He told the AP government to stop immediately all the illegal projects on Krishna River. He further stated that the AP government should first get allocation of water and later all the permissions from the Central government and River Board Managements, only then they can take up Rayalaseema Lift irrigation project. "We are also demanding the Central government to come out of its slumber and immediately allocate water share of Telangana and AP from Krishna River basin, before the situation gets volatile," the Agriculture Minister stated.