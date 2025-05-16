Won’t remain silent if farmers are attacked: Joggu Ramanna

Adilabad: Former Minister Jogu Ramanna condemned the attack on farmers who came to sell sorghum at the Adilabad Market Yard on Thursday. He met with farmers Dilip and Narayana and inquired about the attack, and expressed his support.

Farmers present at the market shared their difficulties with Jogu Ramanna. Speaking on the occasion, he warned the market officials that any harassment of farmers would not be tolerated. He criticised the Congress government, stating that farmers are no longer secure and are being neglected.

He condemned the practice of making farmers wait three to four days under the guise of “My Char,” calling it inhumane. He also criticized the government’s machinery for failing to respond to the attack on farmers, calling it shameful.

He warned that if irregularities occur in sorghum procurement, similar to past CCI cotton purchases, they will not be tolerated.

He demanded that the government immediately take action to ensure justice to farmers and prevent the influx of sorghum from neighboring States. He was accompanied by BRS leaders and farmers.