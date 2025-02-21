Work for Narender Reddy’s victory, Sridhar Babu tells Cong workers

Karimnagar: In line with the Congress party’s policy, everyone should work for the victory of the party Graduate MLC candidate V Narendra Reddy, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

He said that party had won the highest number of 8 seats in the joint district in the Assembly elections. It was due to the efforts of the workers that we got Jeevan Reddy elected as MLC in the past.

Stating that some people are spreading misinfor-mation against Narender Reddy on social media, he said the conspiracies of other parties should be effectively thwarted. The victory of the party candi-date in these elections is very crucial for the upcom-ing local body elections. Narender Reddy is promot-ing quality education with a good intention.

Congress party’s Narender Reddy is committed to solving the problems of graduates. Congress party has the credit of organising Group 1 exams after many years after the formation of the Telangana state government, Sridhar Babu said

During the previous government, salaries were not paid to employees until the 20th. Now salaries are paid to employees in the first week after Congress government came to power. The BJP government at the Centre and the BRS party in power in the state have given permission for 317 GO. Bandi Sanjay has no moral right to speak on 317 GO. Congress government has promoted teachers and conducted Mega DSC and filled 10000 vacancies, the minister said.