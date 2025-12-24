‘Workers are Singareni’s real strength’

Hyderabad/Kothagudem: SingareniCollieries Company Limited’s true strength lies in the dedication and discipline of its workforce, and not merely in production figures, In-charge Chairman and Managing Director D Krishna Bhaskar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Singareni Foundation Day celebrations at Singareni Bhavan here, Krishna Bhaskar said the organisation has remained strong for 137 years due to the relentless efforts and mutual trust of generations of workers.

He said workers’ safety, welfare and skill development continue to be the company’s top priorities. Existing welfare schemes will be further strengthened and working conditions made safer, he added, stressing that accident prevention must be treated as a collective responsibility.

Reviewing the company’s performance over the past year, Krishna Bhaskar said Singareni successfully navigated adverse weather conditions, technological challenges and market fluctuations by adhering to safety standards and ensuring efficient utilisation of resources.

He commended miners, supervisors and officers for demonstrating responsibility and discipline.

Looking ahead, he said Singareni is examining future opportunities in critical minerals and allied sectors, while also assessing its role in the changing energy landscape, including renewable energy.

Though many of these initiatives are still at a conceptual stage, he said advance preparedness is essential to ensure long-term sustainability.

On corporate social responsibility, the In-charge CMD reiterated Singareni’s commitment to the development of surrounding areas, education and employment generation. He highlighted the increasing participation of women in mining operations, rescue teams and other departments as a positive sign of progress.

He also recalled the national recognition received by Singareni’s rescue teams and mine management and urged employees to draw inspiration from these achievements to further improve performance.

Krishna Bhaskar expressed confidence that with the right pace, direction and mutual trust, Singareni would continue to adapt to changing times and safeguard its future.

The event was attended by Executive Director (Coal Movement) B Venkanna, Advisor (Forestry) Mohan Parigen, General Manager (Coordination) T Srinivas and other senior officials.