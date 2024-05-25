Workers in unorganized sector should get their right - Senior Civil Judge G Sabitha

Nagarkurnool: Workers working in the unorganized sector are subject to labor laws, should be fully aware of the rights Senior Civil Judge G. Sabita, Secretary, Nagar Kurnool District Legal Services Authority said. National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) organized a legal science conference with women workers at Endabetla village in Nagar Kurnool mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that the district and mandal level legal services are working to provide free legal advice and legal services to the workers in the unorganized sector to get benefits under various social welfare laws, administrative programs and schemes implemented by the central and state governments. Workers working in the unorganized sector are advised to register their names in this labor portal. She said that the names should be registered to get the schemes and compensations available to the workers by the central government.

Women, children, SCs, STs, disabled and workers should get legal services. She said that legal science seminars are being organized to create awareness about laws in all villages without going around the courts for a long time. She said that in the past they gave more priority to punish the crime, but now the judicial system is working to provide quick justice to the victims along with punishment to the criminals. She said that minor disputes can be settled in Lokadalats. Later, she inspected the sub-jail in Nagar Kurnool and reviewed the facilities being provided to the 23 prisoners in the jail. She inquired with Nagaraj. Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Srinidhi, other advocates and others participated in the programme.