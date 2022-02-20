Works at sudarshana Yaga site at yadadri come to a standstill

Yadagirigutta: The works of prestigious Sudarshana Narasimha Yagam, which is going to start at Yadadri Hill from March 21, was stalled on Saturday. The Yagam was proposed to organise in 75 acres.

The Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Maha Yagam, scheduled to be held on March 21 as part of the Maha Kumbha Samprokshan programme to be held on March 28, has been postponed for temporarily and works on the Yaga site has come to a standstill. Except devotees, no officers or staff was seen at the venue of Yagam site.

Supervisors and staff working at Yagastali said that works will be resumed soon after receiving orders from the authorities concerned.

Work began after examining the site.

CM KCR on 7th of this month had inspected the Yadadri temple development works and the Yaga site down the hill. In this context, CM KCR directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to perform the Sudarshana Narasimha Maha Yagam with 1,008 pots and 6,000 Rutviks along with 3,000 aides from March 21.



CM KCR who examined the Yaga Mandapam designs, directed Minister Prashant Reddy and temple EO Geeta Reddy to make the necessary arrangements for Yagam.

Following CM KCR instructions officials concerned took up the work of clearing the sacrificial site, removing large trees and filling the pits with soil in tipper vehicles was carried out from February 8.

The situation on CM KCR's visit to Yadadri on February 12 was quite different from previous two visits. CM KCR tour to Yadadri was limited to inauguration of presidential suite and VVIPs villas constructed at Chinna Gutta.

Giving a twist to his Yadadri tour, he went to Bhongir for inauguration of New district Collectorate building and to participate in public meetings by ignoring the inspection of the model of Yaga Pandal designed by the temple architect Ananda Sai at Yaga site down the hill.

Officials who involved in work of Yaga site were reportedly disappointed over CM KCR's decision

YTDA Vice Chairman Kishan Rao and Temple EO Geeta Reddy have announced that the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Maha Yagam, which is scheduled to begin on March 21, has been postponed due to non-completion of various development and expansion works down the Yadadri Hill and added that there is no change on the date of inauguration of renovated temple on March 28.

Officials opined that dates of Yagam and other related puja programs will be likely to be announced shortly.