World Heritage Site tag to Ramappa: Telangana Government forms panel to impress upon World Heritage Committee

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has acted swiftly and taken some important decisions, including forming committees, so as to convince members of the World Heritage Committee to vote for the proposal of World Heritage Site status to Ramappa temple in Mulugu district. The meeting of World Heritage Site Committee members to be held on July 25.

The ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites), which has evaluated the Ramappa temple, recommended that the two small temples, which are presently away from the main temple site, be brought under the nominated property of the shrine. The Mulugu district committee issued a notification on Wednesday, handing over the land in which the two temples are situated. The Archaeological Survey of India can make minor changes to the boundary of the nominated property to meet the recommendations of ICOMOS.

The government on Thursday formed a State-level inter-agency committee to oversee the implementation of conservation management plan (CMP), tourism development, in the areas surrounding the temple. The committee will be headed by the Tourism Secretary with representatives from ASI, Endowments, Tourism, Town Planning and Irrigation departments as members.

To maintain serenity and natural beauty of the surroundings of the temple like Ramappa tank, hillock and forest areas, a major decision was taken by the Municipal Administration department to constitute Palampet Special Development Authority (PSDA). This body will be headed by Mulugu District Collector and officials from Tourism, Town Planning, Endowments, Agriculture, Forest, Irrigation and local bodies as members. The body will ensure regulated development by appropriately zoning like residential, commercial, agriculture, forest and irrigation.

According to officials, these initiatives were already sent to the Ambassador and permanent representative of India to UNESCO to defend the nominated property of the temple to be declared as a World Heritage Site.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said that though there were many historical sites in Telangana, not even one was considered as a World Heritage Site because no one had tried to bring these onto the UNESCO map. "Telangana history is not known. Tourists from across the world would have come to Telangana if steps were taken by the earlier governments. The government has taken all steps in this regard. We are hopeful that the recognition would draw tourists from across the world," said Goud.