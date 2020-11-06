World's largest Buddhist heritage theme park on the anvil in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is coming up with the world's largest Buddhist heritage theme park, a first of its kind Buddhavanam project, at Nagarjuna Sagar.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on his Twitter account on Thursday. He said that it was first of its kind and the largest Buddhist theme park in the world.

The park coming up in 275-acre land will feature monasteries, eco-tourism resorts, cottages, food courts and much more, revealed KTR on his social media account. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, who reviewed the project on Wednesday, said that teachings of Acharya Nagarjuna were widely recognised in the world and to spread the same all over the world, the world's biggest project, Buddhavanam has been taken up in the State and it would be completed soon.

The minister had informed that as a part of the Buddhavanam project, the authorities are making necessary arrangements to provide food courts, parking as well as tourism accommodation. In addition, an archaeology museum is being set up at the project.





