Worst yet to come: KCR

Hyderabad: Undeterred by the recent ED, I-T and CBI raids targeting the ruling TRS leaders in Telangana, Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the ministers, party leaders, MPs and MLAs to maintain restraint and intensify their public interaction in their respective Assembly segments. He told the party leaders not to succumb to such pressures from the BJP.

It may be recalled that the Central agencies had taken up I-T and ED raids on some of the TRS leaders, including some ministers.

State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy is under the I-T (Income Tax) lens and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra were summoned to Delhi by the CBI and questioned on Thursday. The investigating agencies were also probing alleged irregularities in the GST payments by the granite companies owned by the minister and MP.

TRS MLC Kavitha's name was figured in the Delhi liquor scam. TRS MLA M Krishna Reddy and MLC L Ramana were also questioned in connection with money laundering case recently. Some more TRS leaders are also likely to be grilled in the coming days.

Against this backdrop, KCR asked the party leaders not to get disheartened and face every 'hurdle' created by the BJP. "This is just a trailer. There is more to come," he told them. He said the only solution for this was to face this challenge and win the confidence of people and come back to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A senior leader said the Chief Minister had finalised his action plan to tour the districts and hold district visits from December second week. Besides attending district-level development programmes, KCR will address public meetings where he will take on the BJP and try to expose how it has been 'ill-treating' the state and depriving it of funds, besides explaining to the people how the BJP government was misusing the Central probe agencies.

During the district tours, The TRS chief will interact with all district leaders to instil confidence among them and to enthuse them to ensure that the party comes back to power in the state.