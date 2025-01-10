Live
- Destructive wildfires devastate Los Angeles, taking huge economic toll
- Resignation of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal accepted, election for successor on March 1
- SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking immediate implementation of Women Reservation Bill
- Hyderabad Police Arrest 23 in Multi-State Cybercrime Crackdown
- S. Korea confirms 2 more bird flu outbreaks, raising season's total to 23
- SpinSci Health Tech India Pvt Ltd Announces Groundbreaking News: 1,000 New AI Jobs in Telangana
- Devotees flock to temples in Nagar Kurnool district on Vaikunta Ekadashi
- Bimal Das Gupta's introduction of acrylics to India
- Written Test for Establishment of MeeSeva Center.
- Block-Level Sports Meet Organized in Nagarkurnool
A written test was conducted on Friday for the candidates who applied for the new MeeSeva Center to be set up in Kollapur town.
Nagar Kurnool : A written test was conducted on Friday for the candidates who applied for the new MeeSeva Center to be set up in Kollapur town. As per the orders of Nagarkurnool District Collector, the test was held in the meeting hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex under the supervision of Chandrashekhar, the AO of the Collectorate. A total of 11 candidates attended the examination.
The event was attended by Shoba, Superintendent of the Collectorate, Chenna Kishtanna, MeeSeva Superintendent, EDM Naresh, and RI Nazir among others.
