Written Test for Establishment of MeeSeva Center.

Nagar Kurnool : A written test was conducted on Friday for the candidates who applied for the new MeeSeva Center to be set up in Kollapur town. As per the orders of Nagarkurnool District Collector, the test was held in the meeting hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex under the supervision of Chandrashekhar, the AO of the Collectorate. A total of 11 candidates attended the examination.

The event was attended by Shoba, Superintendent of the Collectorate, Chenna Kishtanna, MeeSeva Superintendent, EDM Naresh, and RI Nazir among others.